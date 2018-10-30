Car manufacturers help drive stocks recovery

LONDON: Automaker shares helped drive European and US stocks higher, with investors also reacting on Monday (Oct 29) to political developments in eurozone big-hitters Germany and Italy.

Investors in London meanwhile weighed the presentation of the last British budget before Brexit, while Asian stock markets fluctuated as traders remained on edge after last week's global equities rout.

"European equities are rallying broadly in afternoon action, with the auto sector leading the way following a report suggesting China will cut its tax on car purchases by 50 percent, while Italian stocks are rallying amid relief as Standard & Poor's (S&P) held off on downgrading the nation's credit rating, even as it cut its outlook," analysts at Charles Schwab wrote in a note to clients.

Milan's FTSE Mib closed the day 1.9 per cent higher.

"The markets are shrugging off flared-up political uncertainty in Germany after Chancellor Angela Merkel announced she will not seek re-election of her party's chair and signaled that this may be her last term as Chancellor," they added.

Merkel said she will step down as German chancellor at the end of her term, after voters again punished her fragile coalition in a regional poll.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose 1.2 per cent thanks to gains by carmakers, but the euro took a knock.

"The lack of a clear successor to run the CDU and take over as Chancellor has traders worried, as these divided times in Europe require strong leadership," said market analyst David Madden at CMC Markets UK.

In Britain, finance minister Philip Hammond forecast the economy would grow 1.6 per cent next year when the country exits the European Union, as he delivered his last annual budget before Brexit. The government had previously forecast 1.3 per cent growth.

The government also said it will introduce a new tax for tech giants from 2020.

London's FTSE 100 index gained 1.4 per cent.

Shares in car companies were among the top gainers following a Bloomberg report that China, the world's biggest auto market, might slash a purchase tax on many vehicles in a bid to juice sales.

In Frankfurt, German giant Volkswagen jumped 4.1 per cent, while high-end carmaker BMW added 1.8 per cent and Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler climbed 2.1 per cent.

In Milan, Italy's Fiat rose 1.7 per cent, while in Paris, Peugeot maker PSA climbed 1.4 per cent and Renault rose 1.8 per cent

In the US, Ford shares shot up 4.0 per cent and GM rose 3.2 per cent.

Shares in Asia-focused bank HSBC surged 4.8 per cent after the London-headquartered lender posted bumper quarterly profits.

On Wall Street, shares also moved higher, with the Dow up 0.3 per cent in late morning trading.

But shares in IBM fell 3.1 per cent after the firm announced the acquisition of cloud computing firm Red Hat for a staggering US$34 billion in cash. S&P Global Ratings on Monday cut the grade for IBM by one notch, saying the transaction would increase IBM's debt level.

Key figures around 1630 GMT:

New York - Dow: UP 0.3 per cent at 24,756.45 points

London - FTSE 100: UP 1.4 per cent at 7,034.89 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 1.2 per cent at 11,335.48 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.4 per cent at 4,989.35 (close)

Milan - FTSE MIB: UP 1.9 per cent at 19,039.85 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.7 per cent at 3,157.29

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 21,149.80 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.4 per cent at 24,812.04 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 2.2 per cent at 2,542.10 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1383 from US$1.1400 at 2100 GMT Friday

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.2803 from US$1.2800

Dollar/yen: UP at 112.39 from 111.83 yen

Oil - Brent Crude: DOWN 27 cents at US$77.35 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 47 cents at US$67.12 per barrel