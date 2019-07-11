Cargill adjusted profit slides 41per cent on trade tensions, US floods

Commodities trader Cargill Inc reported a 41per cent slump in adjusted quarterly profit on Thursday, as the U.S.-China trade war led to supply disruptions and flooding in the central United States hit marketing and transportation of grains.

FILE PHOTO: A Cargill logo is pictured on the Provimi Kliba and Protector animal nutrition factory in Lucens, Switzerland, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

The privately held company's adjusted operating profit fell to US$476 million in the fourth quarter ended May 31 compared with US$809 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair and Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

