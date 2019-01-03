Cargill Inc sees sharp drop in net earnings, revenues amid trade fight

Business

Cargill Inc sees sharp drop in net earnings, revenues amid trade fight

Grain trader Cargill Inc on Thursday reported a 20 percent drop in its fiscal second-quarter 2019 net earnings, amid global trade tensions, challenges in the Chinese hog sector and a struggling U.S. dairy sector.

A Cargill sign is seen during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibitio
FILE PHOTO: A Cargill sign is seen during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

Bookmark

CHICAGO: Grain trader Cargill Inc on Thursday reported a 20 percent drop in its fiscal second-quarter 2019 net earnings, amid global trade tensions, challenges in the Chinese hog sector and a struggling U.S. dairy sector.

The company's net earnings on a U.S. GAAP basis for the quarter ended Nov. 30, 2018, were US$741 million, a 20 percent decline from US$924 million for the same period a year earlier.

Cargill's second quarter revenues fell 4 percent, to US$28 billion, bringing the year-to-date figure to US$56.7 billion. The company's quarterly adjusted operating earnings were US$853 million, down 10 percent from US$948 million.

(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark