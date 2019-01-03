Cargill Inc sees sharp drop in net earnings, revenues amid trade fight

Grain trader Cargill Inc on Thursday reported a 20 percent drop in its fiscal second-quarter 2019 net earnings, amid global trade tensions, challenges in the Chinese hog sector and a struggling U.S. dairy sector.

CHICAGO: Grain trader Cargill Inc on Thursday reported a 20 percent drop in its fiscal second-quarter 2019 net earnings, amid global trade tensions, challenges in the Chinese hog sector and a struggling U.S. dairy sector.

The company's net earnings on a U.S. GAAP basis for the quarter ended Nov. 30, 2018, were US$741 million, a 20 percent decline from US$924 million for the same period a year earlier.

Advertisement

Cargill's second quarter revenues fell 4 percent, to US$28 billion, bringing the year-to-date figure to US$56.7 billion. The company's quarterly adjusted operating earnings were US$853 million, down 10 percent from US$948 million.

(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)