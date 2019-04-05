Cargill names new head of grain trading and processing

Food and agriculture group Cargill Inc has appointed Joe Stone as its new head of agricultural supply chain, effective June 1, the U.S.-based company said on Thursday.

David Webster will take over the head of Cargill's feed making animal nutrition business, a role vacated by Stone, Cargill said in a statement.

Longtime Cargill executive GJ van den Akker will retire as enterprise lead for Cargill’s Agricultural Supply Chain in 2020, the company said. The supply chain business includes origination, trading, processing, and distribution of crops like corn, wheat and soybeans.

Cargill, the largest privately-held U.S. company, has cut spending to offset the U.S.-China trade war, swine fever in Asian hogs and slumping U.S. ethanol prices.

