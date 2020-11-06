Carl Icahn boosts Xerox stake to over 14per cent

Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn raised his stake in U.S. printer maker Xerox Holdings Corp to about 14.4per cent as of Nov. 5, according to a filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/921669/000092846420000070/xrxsc13da11052020.htm, months after he backed the company's abandoned takeover of personal computer maker HP Inc .

Xerox's shares rose 3.4per cent in extended trading on the news.

Icahn, who last reported a stake of 12.9per cent in Xerox as of Sept. 9, had also built a sizable stake in HP around the time Xerox reached out to it for a merger.

HP Inc rebuffed Xerox's initial offers and Xerox went hostile with its bid but ultimately gave up the pursuit in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Icahn dissolved his shared share stake in HP as of the end of June, as per filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Maju Samuel)

