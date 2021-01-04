Carl Icahn sells over half his Herbalife stake for US$600 million - WSJ

Business

Carl Icahn sells over half his Herbalife stake for US$600 million - WSJ

Carl Icahn has sold more than half his stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for US$600 million and is planning to give up the five seats on the board held by his representatives, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: An Herbalife logo is shown on a poster at a clinic in the Mission District in San Franc
FILE PHOTO: An Herbalife logo is shown on a poster at a clinic in the Mission District in San Francisco, California April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Bookmark

REUTERS: Carl Icahn has sold more than half his stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for US$600 million and is planning to give up the five seats on the board held by his representatives, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Icahn, who had a 16per cent stake in Herbalife, sold about 10per cent back to the company in recent days, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

That has left him with a roughly 6per cent stake, worth US$400 million, in the multi-level marketing company, whose products include dietary supplements, according to the report https://on.wsj.com/3b4a4UR.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark