Carl Icahn sold Lyft stake prior to IPO: WSJ

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn sold his roughly 2.7 percent stake in Lyft Inc ahead of the ride-hailing company's initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

Jonathan Christodoro, a former managing director of Icahn Capital LP who was on Lyft's board until last month, connected the activist investor with the buyer of the stake, which was worth about US$550 million at the IPO price, according to the WSJ report.

Lyft could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)