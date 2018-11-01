Carl Icahn sues Dell over plans to go public

REUTERS: Activist investor Carl Icahn filed a lawsuit against https://carlicahn.com/commenced-litigation-against-dell-technologies Dell Technologies on Thursday, alleging that the computer maker did not disclose "basic information" related to its plans to go public by buying back its tracking stock.

Icahn, who has a 9.3 percent stake in Dell, said the company should allow him to review material information relating to the proposed transaction.

