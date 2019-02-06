Carlsberg posts fourth-quarter sales above expectations, sees 2019 organic growth below last year

Danish brewer Carlsberg on Wednesday posted fourth-quarter sales above expectations and said it expects organic operating profit to grow by mid-single-digit percentage in 2019, well below last year.

COPENHAGEN: Danish brewer Carlsberg on Wednesday posted fourth-quarter sales above expectations and said it expects organic operating profit to grow by mid-single-digit percentage in 2019, well below last year.

Sales stood at 13.95 billion Danish crowns (US$2.13 billion) in the fourth quarter, above the 13.51 billion expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

