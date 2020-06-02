Carlyle-backed ZoomInfo raises IPO price range

REUTERS: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc lifted the price range for its U.S. initial public offering on Tuesday, looking to raise up to US$890 million, as the market for new issues rebounds after the COVID-19 pandemic put several debuts on hold.

The Carlyle-backed business intelligence platform said it expects its offering of 44.5 million shares to be priced between US$19 and US$20 per class A share, valuing it at US$7.65 billion at the top end of the range. https://bit.ly/3dueaE0

It had earlier expected its offering to be priced between US$16 and US$18 per class A share.

