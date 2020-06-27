Carlyle buys 20per cent stake in Piramal Pharma businesses

U.S.-based Carlyle Group Inc has agreed to buy a 20per cent stake in India's Piramal Enterprises Ltd's pharmaceutical businesses for about US$490 million, the companies said in a statement on Saturday.

REUTERS: U.S.-based Carlyle Group Inc has agreed to buy a 20per cent stake in India's Piramal Enterprises Ltd's pharmaceutical businesses for about US$490 million, the companies said in a statement on Saturday.

The capital increase aims to accelerate Piramal Pharma's organic and inorganic growth plans, according to the statement.

