Carlyle Group signs lease at One Vanderbilt in New York

NEW YORK: SL Green Realty Corp , a major New York landlord, said on Tuesday that The Carlyle Group LP signed a 15-year lease for three floors at One Vanderbilt, a marquee office tower that is part of a bevy of new buildings redefining the city's skyline.

Carlyle , a global asset manager which on Monday said it raised US$18.5 billion for its largest buyout fund ever, agreed to take floors 36-38 in the 1,401-foot skyscraper rising next to Grand Central Terminal in Midtown Manhattan.

Advertisement

All of Carlyle's roughly 300 personnel at nearby 520 Madison Avenue will move to One Vanderbilt, a company spokeswoman said.

The tower designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates is now 37 percent leased and has risen 34 stories, five weeks ahead of its planned completion in the third quarter of 2020, SL Green said.

The building occupies an entire block and its column-free floors will provide unobstructed 360-degree views of New York.

One Vanderbilt, along with new construction downtown at the World Trade Center and in the Hudson Yards district on the West Side, is pushing the skyline higher and adding much-needed office space as Manhattan enjoys its biggest boom in decades.

Advertisement

Advertisement

JLL represented Carlyle and CBRE the landlord in the lease.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Grant McCool)