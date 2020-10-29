Carlyle reports better-than-expected third-quarter earnings

Buyout firm Carlyle Group Inc reported on Thursday a smaller-than-expected 6per cent drop in third quarter distributable earnings as growth in its private equity and credit businesses partly offset a decline in asset sales from its real estate and energy divisions.

NEW YORK: Buyout firm Carlyle Group Inc reported on Thursday a smaller-than-expected 6per cent drop in third quarter distributable earnings as growth in its private equity and credit businesses partly offset a decline in asset sales from its real estate and energy divisions.

Carlyle said distributable earnings (DE) - the cash available for paying dividends - fell to US$151.8 million from US$160.7 million a year earlier. This translated to DE per share of 40 cents, which surpassed the Wall Street consensus average of 36 cents, according to data from Refinitiv.

The Washington, D.C.-based firm said its overall fund portfolio rose by 5per cent during the quarter, driven by private equity funds, which climbed 5per cent, while credit funds appreciated by 4per cent. Its real estate and energy funds rose 3per cent and 1per cent respectively.

By contrast, Blackstone Group Inc , the world's largest private equity firm, said its private equity portfolio appreciated 12.2per cent in the quarter, while opportunistic and core real estate funds rose 6.4per cent and 3.5per cent respectively.

Under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Carlyle reported a net income of US$295.5 million, driven by a steep rise in investment income.

The firm said its total assets under management totaled US$230 billion at the end of September, up from US$221 billion three months earlier. It also closed the quarter with US$74 billion in unspent capital.

Carlyle declared a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)