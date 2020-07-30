Carlyle's second-quarter earnings fall less than expected

Carlyle Group Inc reported a smaller-than-expected 7per cent on-year drop in second-quarter distributable earnings on Thursday, as profits in its private equity and credit divisions partly offset declines in real estate and energy businesses.

Carlyle said distributable earnings (DE) - the cash available for paying dividends - fell to US$198.4 million from US$213.4 million a year earlier. This translated to DE per share of 53 cents, which significantly surpassed the Wall Street consensus average of 36 cents, according to data from Refinitiv.

Like other private equity firms, Carlyle saw a rebound in the value of many of its funds, as U.S. stock markets rallied during the second quarter from a widespread selloff in March that was driven by investor fears over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Washington, D.C.-based company said its corporate private equity funds appreciated by 13per cent in the quarter, while credit funds rose by 8per cent. Its real estate funds and natural resources funds rose by 2per cent and 3per cent respectively.

By comparison, Blackstone said its private equity portfolio grew 12.8per cent in the second quarter, with opportunistic and core real estate funds rising by 1.6per cent and 3per cent, respectively.

Under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Carlyle reported a profit of US$145.9 million, up from a US$612 million loss in the first quarter, driven by the appreciation of its funds.

"Our outlook remains appropriately prudent given an uncertain economic backdrop, though we continue to be active and well positioned to find attractive investment opportunities around the world," Carlyle Co-CEO Kewsong Lee said in a statement.

Carlyle said its total assets under management was US$221 billion at the end of June, up from US$217 billion in the prior quarter.

Carlyle declared a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)