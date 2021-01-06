Carlyle to buy Japanese testing-tools maker Rigaku to help IPO pursuit

U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group said on Wednesday it will buy Japan's Rigaku Corp, confirming a media report from earlier in the day that put the deal value at about US$1 billion, as the manufacturer of X-ray-based testing tools plans to go public.

If a deal comes through, it could be the first investment of Carlyle Group's new Japan-focused buyout fund worth 258 billion yen (US$2.5 billion), its fourth and biggest to date in a country where global buyout funds are expanding in recent years.

Carlyle will own about 80per cent of Rigaku while 20per cent stake will remain with the chief executive officer of Rigaku, the U.S. firm said in a statement, but did not provide details of the deal value.

Earlier in the day, the Nikkei business daily said Carlyle's investment is expected to be about 100 billion yen (US$972.9 million).

Founded in 1951, Rigaku provides X-ray analysis, measurement and testing instruments for a wide-ranging industries including semiconductor manufacturing and pharmaceuticals.

By partnering with Carlyle, Rigaku "will seek to list the holding company in the coming years," the Japanese company said in a separate statement, adding that its annual revenue stands at about 44 billion yen, around two-thirds of which were generated overseas.

(US$1 = 102.7900 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)