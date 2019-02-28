Carmaker Aston Martin's adjusted pre-tax profit falls

Luxury British carmaker Aston Martin posted an adjusted pre-tax profit of 68 million pounds (US$90 million) in 2018, a 7 percent fall on 2017 as it continues to invest in a series of new models and a second factory as part of its turnaround plan.

The automaker, which floated on the London Stock Exchange last year, reported 136 million pounds of one-off costs due to its initial public offering, pushing it to a reported pre-tax loss of 68 million pounds.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas)