Carmaker JLR to announce major UK investment: BBC

LONDON: Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover is preparing to announce hundreds of millions of pounds worth of investment in Britain, the BBC reported on Friday.

"Welcome after 4,500 job losses announced in January. Company sources also talk of 'green shoots of recovery' in sales of its vehicles in China," the BBC's business editor said on Twitter.

JLR were not immediately available for comment.

Last month, Jaguar Land Rover's owner Tata Motors Ltd TAMO.NS stunned markets by posting the biggest-ever quarterly loss in Indian corporate history of about US$4 billion on slumping China sales, sending its shares crashing as much as 30 percent.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)