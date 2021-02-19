Carmaker Renault posts record US$9.7 billion loss for 2020

Renault reported a record 8 billion euro (US$9.68 billion) loss for 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit sales and production at the French carmaker and its Japanese partner Nissan.

PARIS: Renault reported a record 8 billion euro (US$9.68 billion) loss for 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit sales and production at the French carmaker and its Japanese partner Nissan.

Renault was already reeling from a 141 million euro loss in 2019 before the pandemic hit.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected a 7.4 billion euro loss for 2020. (US$1 = 0.8269 euros)

