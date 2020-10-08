Carnival reports quarterly loss of US$2.86 billion

Carnival Corp on Thursday reported a loss of US$2.86 billion for the third quarter and said it expected another quarter of losses as a majority of the cruise operator's voyages have been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Long Beach, California
FILE PHOTO: The Carnival Panorama cruise ship sits docked, empty of passengers, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Long Beach, California, U.S., April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The company said it would be able to generate enough liquidity to satisfy obligations for at least the next twelve months.

Carnival said https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/815097/000081509720000101/ccl-20200831.htm revenue for the quarter ended Aug. 31 was US$31 million, compared with US$6.53 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

