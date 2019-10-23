Caterpillar cuts profit outlook as China sales slump

Caterpillar Inc reported a 13.5per cent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hit by weak demand in its construction and resources units, and the company cut its 2019 profit forecast.

REUTERS: Industrial bellwether Caterpillar Inc fell short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday and cut its forecast for overall earnings in 2019, as it reported a 13per cent slide in Asia sales driven by weakening demand in China.

The results, the latest hint of the deepening fallout for companies of U.S.-China trade tensions and a broader slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, sent shares in the heavy machinery maker down 5per cent and underpinned a fall in Dow Jones Industrial futures.

Caterpillar said the slump in Asia was led by a 29per cent plunge in construction machines sales and noted it was struggling against growing local competition and the broader economic slowdown as well as retailers slashing inventory.

Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby said it expected end-user demand in the fourth quarter for its products to be flat. Total sales and revenue for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 fell 5.6per cent to US$12.76 billion.

"Sales in Asia/Pacific were lower across most of the region primarily due to lower demand in China, including unfavorable changes in dealer inventories, amid continued competitive pressures," the company said.

Caterpillar sales have improved since it halted a four-year slide in 2016, but Wall Street analysts have also been warning demand in more than half of its end markets had peaked and Wednesday's numbers also showed sales in North America fell 3per cent.

The company is seen as one of Wall Street's clearer gauges of the state of Chinese demand, and its impact on big western multinationals.

It said the impact of the tariffs imposed on its goods as a result of President Donald Trump's trade war with Beijing would now be lower than the US$250 million to US$350 million range it gave earlier this year.

But it also cut its 2019 expectations for profit to between US$10.90 and US$11.40 per share, compared with a previous estimate of US$12.06 to US$13.06.

Profit attributable to common stockholders fell to US$1.49 billion, or US$2.66 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from US$1.73 billion, or US$2.88 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected Caterpillar to earn US$2.88 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Writing by Patrick Graham; Editing by Bernard Orr)