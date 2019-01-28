Caterpillar forecasts 2019 profit below estimates

Caterpillar forecasts 2019 profit below estimates

Caterpillar Inc forecast full-year profit below analysts' estimates on Monday, indicating a slide in global demand stemming from China would worsen after it reported revenue in line with expectations for the last three months of 2018.

FILE PHOTO - Caterpillar equipment at a retail site in San Diego California
FILE PHOTO - Caterpillar Inc. equipment is on display for sale at a retail site in San Diego, California, U.S., March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The company forecast 2019 adjusted profit of US$11.75 to US$12.75 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of US$12.73, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

