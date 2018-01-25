Caterpillar profit beats estimates as sales surge 35 percent

Caterpillar Inc beat estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as revenues surged 35 percent compared to a year earlier on the back of strong global demand for its construction and mining equipment.

The company also said it took a US$2.4 billion charge related to recent U.S. tax changes, widening its net loss before adjustments to US$1.30 billion, or US$2.18 per share, from US$1.17 billion, or US$2.00 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago)