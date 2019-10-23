Caterpillar profit falls 13.5per cent; cuts 2019 profit outlook

Caterpillar Inc reported a 13.5per cent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hit by weak demand in its construction and resources units, and the company cut its 2019 profit forecast.

Profit attributable to common stockholders fell to US$1.49 billion, or US$2.66 per share, in the third-quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$1.73 billion, or US$2.88 per share, a year earlier.

Total sales and revenue fell 5.6per cent to US$12.76 billion.

The world's biggest construction and mining equipment maker cut its 2019 earnings expectation to US$10.90 to US$11.40 per share, compared with its previous estimate of US$12.06-US$13.06.

