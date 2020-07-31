Caterpillar quarterly earnings dive 70per cent year-on-year

Business

Caterpillar quarterly earnings dive 70per cent year-on-year

Caterpillar Inc on Friday reported lower second-quarter earnings as a crippling recession sparked by the coronavirus pandemic made customers wary of big purchases, crimping equipment sales.

FILE PHOTO: A row of excavators are seen at the Caterpillar booth at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG convention
FILE PHOTO: A row of excavators are seen at the Caterpillar booth at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG convention at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. March 9, 2017. REUTERS/David Becker/File Photo

Bookmark

CHICAGO: Caterpillar Inc on Friday reported lower second-quarter earnings as a crippling recession sparked by the coronavirus pandemic made customers wary of big purchases, crimping equipment sales.

In the second quarter, the heavy equipment maker reported a profit of 84 cents per share, down 70.3per cent year on year.

Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, on average, expected earnings of 68 cents per share.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark