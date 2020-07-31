Caterpillar quarterly earnings dive 70per cent year-on-year
Caterpillar Inc on Friday reported lower second-quarter earnings as a crippling recession sparked by the coronavirus pandemic made customers wary of big purchases, crimping equipment sales.
In the second quarter, the heavy equipment maker reported a profit of 84 cents per share, down 70.3per cent year on year.
Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, on average, expected earnings of 68 cents per share.
