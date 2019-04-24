Caterpillar raises 2019 profit outlook on tax gain

Caterpillar Inc raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday as it booked a tax gain in the first quarter stemming from the overhaul of U.S. tax laws.

The company said it now expects 2019 profit of US$12.06 per share to US$13.06 per share, compared with US$11.75 to US$12.75 per share forecast earlier.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)