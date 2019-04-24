Caterpillar raises 2019 profit outlook on tax gain

Caterpillar Inc raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday as it booked a tax gain in the first quarter stemming from the overhaul of U.S. tax laws.

FILE PHOTO: A row of excavators are seen at the Caterpillar booth at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG convention
FILE PHOTO: A row of excavators are seen at the Caterpillar booth at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG convention at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. March 9, 2017. REUTERS/David Becker/File Photo

The company said it now expects 2019 profit of US$12.06 per share to US$13.06 per share, compared with US$11.75 to US$12.75 per share forecast earlier.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Source: Reuters

