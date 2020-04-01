Caterpillar says it will not give annual salary increases this year

Caterpillar Inc on Tuesday said it will not hand out annual salary increases this year as part of cost cut plan to deal with the coronavirus economic fallout.

CHICAGO: Caterpillar Inc on Tuesday said it will not hand out annual salary increases this year as part of cost cut plan to deal with the coronavirus economic fallout.

The company also said it will not pay out bonuses to eligible employees next year.

