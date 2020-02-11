Caterpillar says most of its Chinese facilities reopened on Feb. 10
CHICAGO: Caterpillar reopened most of its facilities in China on Monday, the company said.
The heavy equipment maker, which has multiple facilities in the world's second-largest economy, said it is following the local government's direction following the coronavirus outbreak on remaining openings.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Chris Reese)