Caterpillar says most of its Chinese facilities reopened on Feb. 10

People visit heavy machinery of Caterpillar at Bauma China in Shanghai
FILE PHOTO - People visit heavy machinery of Caterpillar at Bauma China, the International Trade Fair for Construction Machinery in Shanghai, China November 27, 2018. Picture taken November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

CHICAGO: Caterpillar reopened most of its facilities in China on Monday, the company said.

The heavy equipment maker, which has multiple facilities in the world's second-largest economy, said it is following the local government's direction following the coronavirus outbreak on remaining openings.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

