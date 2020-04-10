Caterpillar seeks US$3 billion loan from banks to boost liquidity: Bloomberg

Caterpillar Inc is in talks with banks to raise a new US$3 billion nine-month revolving credit facility, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

REUTERS: Caterpillar Inc is in talks with banks to raise a new US$3 billion nine-month revolving credit facility, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The world's biggest construction and mining equipment maker raised US$2 billion through the bond market on Monday. It currently has about US$10.5 billion in revolving credit facilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)