Caterpillar seeks US$3 billion loan from banks to boost liquidity: Bloomberg

Caterpillar Inc is in talks with banks to raise a new US$3 billion nine-month revolving credit facility, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: Caterpillar Inc. equipment is on display for sale at a retail site in San Diego, California, U.S., March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The world's biggest construction and mining equipment maker raised US$2 billion through the bond market on Monday. It currently has about US$10.5 billion in revolving credit facilities.

