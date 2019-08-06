Cathay Pacific collects images of passengers on board, logs use of in-flight entertainment systems

SINGAPORE: Cathay Pacific has revealed that it records passenger activity captured via CCTVs in its airport lounges and on aircraft.

It also monitors customers' use of the in-flight entertainment system, according to its privacy policy updated in July.

The Hong Kong airline stressed, however, that there are no cameras in its in-flight entertainment systems.

"In line with standard practice and to protect our customers and frontline staff, there are CCTV cameras installed in our airport lounges and on board aircraft (one camera, positioned near the cockpit door) for security purposes," said Cathay Pacific on Tuesday (Aug 6) in response to CNA's queries.



"Our in-flight entertainment systems do not have any cameras, microphones or sensors to monitor passengers, nor have they in the past."

According to the updated privacy policy, the airline also collects data such as passengers’ travel itinerary, details of lost baggage and other claims, as well as the purchase of duty-free products.

This is to improve the flying experience, and to personalise products and services, said the airline.

“We will retain personal data as long as is necessary to fulfil business needs. The information that is no longer needed is either irreversibly anonymised or securely destroyed," it added.

The measures have raised fresh privacy concerns.

Cathay Pacific came under fire in October last year after it was revealed that the airline had taken five months to admit it had been hacked. The data of 9.4 million customers were compromised, including passport numbers and credit card details.



Earlier this year, Singapore Airlines had to reassure passengers that cameras embedded in some of its in-flight entertainment systems have been "permanently disabled", after complaints by customers who had spotted the cameras on aircraft.

SIA had explained that the cameras were built into the hardware and provided by the equipment manufacturer.

