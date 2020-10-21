Cathay Pacific to cut 5,900 jobs, end Cathay Dragon brand due to COVID-19

SYDNEY: Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways confirmed on Wednesday (Oct 21) it would cut 5,900 jobs and end its regional Cathay Dragon brand as it grapples with a plunge in demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

The restructuring will cost HK$2.2 billion (US$283.9 million) and the airline will also seek changes in conditions in its contracts with cabin crew and pilots, it told the stock exchange.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Overall, it will cut 8,500 positions, or 24 per cent of its normal headcount, but that includes 2,600 roles currently unfilled due to cost reduction initiatives, Cathay said.

"The future remains highly uncertain and it is clear that recovery is slow," Cathay said in a statement, citing the International Air Transport Association's expectation it will take until 2024 for passenger traffic to recover to pre-COVID-levels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The airline, which has stored around 40 per cent of its fleet outside Hong Kong, said on Monday it planned to operate less than 50 per cent of its pre-pandemic capacity in 2021.

After receiving a US$5 billion rescue package led by the Hong Kong government in June, it had been conducting a strategic review that analysts expected would result in major job losses because it has been bleeding HK$1.5 billion to HK$2 billion of cash a month.

The restructuring will stem the cash burn by HK$500 million a month in 2021, the airline said.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram