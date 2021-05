Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific has launched its first U.S. dollar bond in 25 years, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The deal consists of a 5.25 year senior unsecured notes issuance with an initial price guidance of 5.2per cent.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Kim Coghill)