Cathay Pacific to buy budget airline HK Express for US$628m

HONG KONG: Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific announced on Wednesday (Mar 27) it will buy budget airline HK Express for US$628.15 million.

The purchase comes as the airline moves to counter competition from an increasing number of budget carriers in the region.

Advertisement

The acquisition leaves Cathay Pacific in control of three of the four airlines in Hong Kong, adding to its namesake carrier and regional subsidiary Cathay Dragon.

Hong Kong Express is the city's sole budget carrier - a sector of the industry that a marquee brand like Cathay has struggled to compete against.

Hong Kong Express is owned by HNA Group, a struggling Chinese conglomerate that has been looking to lower its debt pile. The group also owns Hong Kong Airlines, another Cathay competitor that has found itself in financial difficulties in recent months.

Cathay has been overhauling its business after posting its first losses for eight years in 2016, firing more than 600 workers and paring overseas offices and crew stations as it faces stiff competition from budget rivals in China.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It has also added international routes and better on-board services in a bid to compete with well-heeled Middle Eastern long-distance carriers.

The overhaul appears to have paid off. Earlier this month Cathay Pacific announced a net profit of US$299 million last year, ending two successive annual losses.