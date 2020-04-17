Cathay Pacific to close US cabin crew bases, laying off 286 staff

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will close its three cabin crew bases in the United States, the airline said on Friday, laying off 286 staff as the coronavirus pandemic has virtually halted global travel.

SYDNEY: Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will close its three cabin crew bases in the United States, the airline said on Friday, laying off 286 staff as the coronavirus pandemic has virtually halted global travel.

In a statement, the airline said it was communicating with the affected crew in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles as well as their union.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last month Cathay announced the closure of its Vancouver cabin crew base with 147 crew as part of a business review.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)