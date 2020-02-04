Cathay Pacific to cut global capacity by 30per cent amid coronavirus epidemic

SYDNEY: Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd plans to cut 30per cent of its global capacity over the short-term, including 90per cent of capacity to mainland China as it grapples with a sharp fall in demand due to the coronavirus epidemic, its CEO said on Tuesday.

"We will monitor the situation closely and adjust accordingly," Cathay Chief Executive Augustus Tang said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The South China Morning Post first reported the planned capacity cuts.

(This story corrects CEO first name in para 2)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed, editing by Louise Heavens)