Cathay shares fall more than 2per cent after chairman resigns

Business

Cathay shares fall more than 2per cent after chairman resigns

Shares in Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd fell more than 2per cent in early trade on Thursday following the resignation of its chairman after the market closed on Wednesday.

Workers service Cathay Pacific flight at Hong Kong International Airport
Workers service a Cathay Pacific flight at Hong Kong International Airport, China September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Bookmark

HONG KONG: Shares in Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd fell more than 2per cent in early trade on Thursday following the resignation of its chairman after the market closed on Wednesday.

The departure of John Slosar was announced less than three weeks after mounting Chinese regulatory scrutiny led to the shock exit of its chief executive, Rupert Hogg.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok, writing by Jamie Freed, editing by Richard Pullin)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark