Cathie Wood's Ark expects Tesla stock to reach US$3000 by 2025

REUTERS: Cathie Wood's Ark Invest said it expects Tesla's share price to reach the US$3,000 mark by 2025.

Ark expects Tesla's market capitalisation to reach as high as US$4 trillion in the best-case scenario, according to a research note published on Friday.

The investment management firm set the price target for Tesla at US$1,500 per share on a bear basis by 2025 and US$4,000 per share on a bull basis.

Last year, Ark Invest said it expected the company's stock to hit US$7,000 per share, or US$1,400 when adjusted for its five-for-one stock split, by 2024.

From last year, when Ark published its previous note on Jan 31, 2020, Tesla's stock rose as much as 400 per cent to US$654.87 as of Friday's close.

Ark Invest also increased the probability of the electric car maker achieving fully autonomous driving within five years, and said the company's net autonomous ride-hail revenue could be as much as US$327 billion by 2025. It expects Tesla's electric vehicle revenue to reach between US$234 billion and US$367 billion by 2025.

Tesla is the largest holding of the high-flying US$26.6 billion ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund and fund operator Wood, Ark's chief executive, has been a longtime Tesla bull.

