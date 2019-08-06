CBS, Nexstar to renew affiliation agreement in multi-year deal

CBS, Nexstar to renew affiliation agreement in multi-year deal

CBS Corp said on Tuesday it reached a multi-year agreement with Nexstar Media Group Inc to renew CBS network affiliations for Nexstar stations.

FILE PHOTO: The CBS &quot;eye&quot; and logo are seen outside the CBS Broadcast Center on West 57th
FILE PHOTO: The CBS "eye" and logo are seen outside the CBS Broadcast Center on West 57th St. in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The move will extend agreements related to 19 stations that were set to expire this year.

CBS said the agreement will cover 15 markets that cover about 5per cent of the U.S. audience and nearly six million households.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru)

