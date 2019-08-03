CBS, Viacom reach working agreement on combined company's leadership team: WSJ
CBS Corp and sister company Viacom Inc have reached a working agreement on the combined company's leadership team, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)