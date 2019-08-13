CBS, Viacom seal merger deal: source

Business

CBS, Viacom seal merger deal: source

CBS Corp and Viacom Inc have finalized their merger agreement, a source told Reuters on Tuesday, reunifying the U.S. entertainment companies after 13 years apart.

FILE PHOTO: The CBS broadcasting logo is seen outside the CBS Broadcast Center in Manhattan
FILE PHOTO: The CBS broadcasting logo is seen outside the CBS Broadcast Center in Manhattan, New York, U.S., July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: CBS Corp and Viacom Inc have finalized their merger agreement, a source told Reuters on Tuesday, reunifying the U.S. entertainment companies after 13 years apart.

Viacom shareholders will receive 0.59625 CBS shares for each share they own.

The two companies are controlled by National Amusements Inc, the holding company owned by billionaire Sumner Redstone and his daughter, Shari.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Ken Li in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark