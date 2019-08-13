CBS, Viacom seal merger deal: source

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

CBS Corp and Viacom Inc have finalized their merger agreement, a source told Reuters on Tuesday, reunifying the U.S. entertainment companies after 13 years apart.

Viacom shareholders will receive 0.59625 CBS shares for each share they own.

The two companies are controlled by National Amusements Inc, the holding company owned by billionaire Sumner Redstone and his daughter, Shari.

