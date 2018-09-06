CBS and National Amusements in talks to settle litigation: source

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

CBS Corp is in settlement talks with Shari Redstone and her family's holding company National Amusements Inc over a litigation for the control of the broadcaster, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The details of the settlement talks could not be ascertained and could still change, the source said.

The Wall Street Journal reported that CBS would agree to drop its attempt of stripping National Amusements of its voting control of the company by issuing a dividend.

Meanwhile, National Amusements would agree to abstain from pushing for a merger between CBS and Viacom Inc , the Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

