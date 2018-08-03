CBS beats Wall Street estimate for quarterly revenue

CBS Corp , which has hired two law firms to investigate sexual misconduct allegations against its Chief Executive Leslie Moonves, on Thursday topped quarterly revenue estimates, helped by higher ad sales.

CBS, whose shows include hit sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," said advertising revenue during the second quarter rose slightly to US$1.32 billion.

Overall revenue increased to US$3.47 billion, up from US$3.26 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' average estimate of US$3.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of CBS were flat at US$52.64 in after-market trading on Thursday.

In addition to investigating Moonves, who remains CEO, the New York-based media company is fighting to wrest control from majority shareholder Shari Redstone who wants a merger with Viacom Inc . Shari Redstone and her father, media mogul Sumner Redstone, also control Viacom.

CBS said affiliate and subscription fees revenue, which includes revenue from cable, satellite and streaming TV providers, rose to US$989 million from US$848 million a year before.

Net income from continuing operations was US$400 million, or US$1.05 per share in the second quarter ended June 30, up from US$397 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, CBS reported profit of US$1.06 per share, missing analysts' average estimate of US$1.11.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Bill Rigby)