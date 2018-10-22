CBS interim chairman resigns from board

CBS Corp interim chairman Richard Parsons has resigned from the board, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

NEW YORK: CBS Corp interim chairman Richard Parsons has resigned from the board, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Parsons, who said he was resigning because of complications from a form of cancer, will be replaced by Strauss Zelnick, who founded the media-focused private equity firm Zelnick Media Capital. Zelnick currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; editing by Grant McCool)