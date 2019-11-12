CBS misses quarterly revenue estimates

CBS Corp missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, sending its shares down nearly 2per cent in premarket trading.

REUTERS: CBS Corp missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, sending its shares down nearly 2per cent in premarket trading.

The media company reported a net earnings of US$319 million, or 85 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, down from US$488 million or US$1.29 per share, a year earlier.

CBS posted a 1per cent rise in revenue to US$3.30 billion, but missed analysts' average estimate of US$3.36 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(This story corrects headline and paragraph 3 to remove reference to MTV).

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)