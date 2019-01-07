CBS News President David Rhodes steps down, Susan Zirinsky to assume role

Business

CBS News President David Rhodes steps down, Susan Zirinsky to assume role

CBS News President David Rhodes is stepping down and Susan Zirinsky, a senior executive producer, will assume the president's role from March 1, according to a company statement and an internal memo seen by Reuters on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: The CBS broadcasting logo is seen outside their headquarters in Manhattan
FILE PHOTO: The CBS broadcasting logo is seen outside their headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: CBS News President David Rhodes is stepping down and Susan Zirinsky, a senior executive producer, will assume the president's role from March 1, according to a company statement and an internal memo seen by Reuters on Sunday.

Rhodes will remain in the media firm through March 1, after which he will assume the role of a senior adviser to CBS Corp CEO Joe Ianniello, and to the News Division, Rhodes wrote in the memo.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark