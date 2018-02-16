CBS profit drops 85 percent on tax charge

Media company CBS Corp , which is exploring a merger with Viacom Inc , on Thursday reported a 85.2 percent drop in quarterly profit, largely due to a US$129 million charge related to the recent changes in the U.S. tax law.

The owner of the most watched U.S. television network reported net income from continuing operations of US$40 million, or 10 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, down from US$271 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

CBS, home to popular shows such as "Big Bang Theory" and "NCIS", said revenue rose 11.5 percent to US$3.92 billion.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)