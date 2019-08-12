CBS shareholders to get slight premium from Viacom deal: sources

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

CBS Corp and Viacom Inc are in the final stages of negotiation of an all-stock merger that values the latter at a discount to its closing price on Friday, two sources told Reuters.

Shares of CBS rose 1.6per cent to US$49.70 in premarket trading, while Viacom fell 2per cent to US$29.40.

Viacom shareholders will receive just above 0.595 CBS shares for each share they own, the sources said, adding that the final terms could still change.

The two companies are controlled by National Amusements Inc, the holding company owned by billionaire Sumner Redstone and his daughter Shari.

The deal comes at a time when an increasingly competitive media landscape prompted the Redstones to reunify the two companies 13 years after breaking them up.

This is CBS's third attempt since 2016 to bring the U.S. entertainment companies together. Previous merger talks had failed because of clashes between executives over divvying up top jobs and the companies' relative valuation.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Ken Li in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva)