REUTERS: CBS Corp said on Tuesday decided to suspend its search for a chief executive officer and said acting CEO Joseph Ianniello will continue in his role till the end of the year.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)