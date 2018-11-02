CBS third-quarter revenue, profit tops estimates

Media company CBS Corp beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter revenue on Thursday, driven by healthy ad sales.

CBS, home to popular shows such as the "Big Bang Theory," and "NCIS", said advertising revenue during the reported quarter rose 14.2 percent to US$1.26 billion.

The New York-based company's results come at time when it has lost Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves amid allegations of sexual assault and harassment with former Chief Operating Officer Joe Ianniello being named interim CEO.

CBS has hired two law firms, Covington & Burling and Debevoise & Plimpton, to investigate the claims. The investigation is ongoing.

However, CBS said affiliate and subscription fees revenue — which includes revenue from cable and satellite TV operators and online streaming providers, including its own All Access offering — fell 12 percent to US$1.01 billion.

Net income from continuing operations rose to US$488 million, or US$1.29 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$418 million, or US$1.03 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned US$1.24 per share. Total revenue rose 3 percent to US$3.26 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of US$1.22 per share on revenue of US$3.24 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

