Cemex to shut Mexico operations until at least April 30 due to coronavirus

MEXICO CITY: Mexican cement company Cemex will suspend its operations in the country until at least April 30 in line with government guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus, the firm said in a statement on Monday.

Cemex, which has operations in more than 50 countries, said it has improved its financial situation with a US$1.135 billion revolving credit line and by receiving almost US$500 million from asset sales. It added that it is also evaluating postponing certain investments in fixed assets that had been considered for this year.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes Rodriguez; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)