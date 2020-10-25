Cenovus Energy to buy Husky Energy in an all-stock deal valued at US$23.6 billion
Cenovus Energy Inc will buy Husky Energy Inc in an all-stock transaction valued at US$23.6 billion, the companies said in a statement on Sunday.
Husky shareholders will receive 0.7845 of a Cenovus share plus 0.0651 of a Cenovus share purchase warrant in exchange for each Husky common share, according to the statement.
